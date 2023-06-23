Liverpool are still in the market for another midfielder this summer, and it’s not quite clear which player they will move for.

There have been concrete links to a number of midfielders in recent weeks, and according to Dean Jones, Khephren Thuram may be the one who the Reds ultimately go for.

Indeed, speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel, Jones stated that he would bank on Liverpool going for Thuram and if he had to put any money on who the Reds go for, he’d be backing the French midfielder to materialise as their top target.

Jones stated that Thuram could be the player Liverpool go for.

“If I were to pick one I would bank on them actually going for and trying to get I would go for Khephren Thuram, I think that’s where my money would be right now for them to actually go for. But if Gravenberch came onto the market then I think 100% they go for it,” Jones said.

This should have every Liverpool fan excited.

Make no mistake about it, Thuram is a fantastic footballer, and he would fit into this Liverpool midfield brilliantly.

Of course, getting Nice to do a deal for their star man will not be easy, but the reality is that when a club like Liverpool come calling, it’s hard to turn them down.

It does sound as though Liverpool will firm up their interest in Thuram, so don’t be too shocked if you see the ‘fantastic’ midfielder holding up a red shirt in the coming weeks.