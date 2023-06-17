Borussia Monchengladbach are hoping to receive a bid from Liverpool for Manu Kone, a player who has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side had a very poor season last time out. They were awful for most parts of the campaign and despite their strong finish, they couldn’t get into the Champions League.

Now, the focus is on reinforcements in central midfield, and after Alexis Mac Allister, Kone could be the one. Christian Falk has shared the latest on the situation on CaughtOffside.

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Liverpool have needed changes in their midfield for over two years.

The Reds decided against it last season and that proved costly. They were outrun in the middle of the park by most teams in the country, and that was the reason why they dropped points in 19 of their 38 league games.

Klopp knows new midfielders are a necessity now, and after the brilliant signing of Mac Allister, Manu Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach has been heavily linked with a move to the red half of Merseyside.

Falk has claimed that ‘Gladbach are hoping Liverpool will make an offer for their ‘very strong‘ midfielder soon.

He said: “In the case of Manu Koné, ‘Gladbach want over €40 million (£34.2m) for the midfielder and are still hoping for an offer from Liverpool.

“Paris Saint-Germain can still be considered as an interested party, whilst Aston Villa and Wolves currently have an outside chance of securing a deal.”

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

TBR View:

Liverpool target Manu Kone had a fantastic season in Germany for Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Frenchman played 30 times in the middle of the park in the Bundesliga and his performances caught the eye of many clubs. It is no surprise that he is a wanted man, and it is very likely he will change sides this summer.

Kone is still a bit raw to come to Liverpool and become a regular starter. However, he’s still only 22 and learning from the likes of Fabinho and Thiago in midfield should help him develop very quickly.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool will fulfil ‘Gladbach’s wish and make an offer for him in the coming days.