Journalist shares Mason Mount's stance on leaving Chelsea for Arsenal











Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer, and the Gunners could get their man.

The Englishman will enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge this July. As things stand, he’s not even close to reaching an agreement with Chelsea over an extension, and that has made him a wanted man.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United have all been linked with a move to sign Mount this summer, but the North Londoners may just win the race.

Mason Mount is already considering signing for Arsenal

Arsenal are expected to be on the market for two new midfielders this summer.

Declan Rice is widely expected to be one of them, and the West Ham United star would be an incredible signing for Mikel Arteta’s side.

What could be even better is if Arsenal went and signed Rice’s best mate Mount too. David Ornstein revealed recently that Arsenal are one of the clubs that like him, while The Telegraph reported last week that the Gunners are having internal talks about signing him.

Now, Paul Brown has had his say and the journalist claimed that Mount is considering a move to Arsenal, who have already qualified for next season’s Champions League.

He told GiveMeSport: “I’m pretty sure Mount is already considering a move to Arsenal.

“He knows the clubs that are interested in him, Arsenal are one of those. There are others who are a bit further down the line in terms of talks and what’s been put on the table. I think Arsenal would be another attractive club for Mount.”

TBR View:

Arsenal are already short of options in the middle of the park, and a shock report last week claimed that the Gunners are willing to listen to offers for Granit Xhaka this summer.

If the Swiss international is sold, that would leave the Gunners with even less options in midfield, which will not be ideal as they return to the Champions League next season.

It looks like Arsenal will go all out to sign Rice this summer, and with Xhaka potentially leaving, Mount would be an excellent player to bring in too.

He can score goals, create chances and play in multiple positions. He is a ‘phenomenal‘ player, and if Arsenal can sign him, they should.

