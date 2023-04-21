Report: Arsenal have now held transfer talks to sign one of Declan Rice's best friends, he's 'phenomenal'











In a dramatic turn of events, Arsenal are now looking into signing Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer.

According to Goal, Arsenal have held talks with the ‘phenomenal’ Chelsea midfielder with a view to a move this summer.

Now, this is very interesting to say the least.

Not only is Mount a fantastic player, there are a lot of other stories at play here.

Intriguingly, Mount is known to be best friends with Arsenal’s top summer transfer target – Declan Rice, so this move could well help the Gunners capture the West Ham star’s signature too.

Meanwhile, Mount is also being courted by Liverpool. The Reds have been linked with the England international for months at this point, but now the Premier League leaders have entered this race.

One has to imagine that a move to the Emirates would be more alluring than a move to Anfield this summer. After all, Arsenal are set to have Champions League football next season while Mount is likely to want to stay in London having spent the vast majority of his life there.

Where Mount fits into this Arsenal team is unknown. He may not be defensively sound enough to fit into Granit Xhaka’s position, while one would imagine that both Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli would be favoured in the attacking midfield spots that Mount can also occupy.

Of course, whether or not this deal comes to fruition remains to be seen. Chelsea are in no rush to let the player leave, despite contract talks hitting a speedbump as of late, while Liverpool won’t give up this transfer battle without a fight.

Regardless, it looks as though Arsenal are well and truly in this race, and Mikel Arteta appears to be very serious about strengthening his midfield in this upcoming transfer window with both Mount and Rice linked.

