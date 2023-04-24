Chelsea hatch plan to keep Mason Mount after reports of Arsenal talks











Chelsea are ready to make moves to convince Mason Mount to stay put, after reports he could end up signing for Arsenal.

Mount’s future is one of the hot discussion points heading into the spring and summer. Liverpool are widely known to be keen on signing the England man. However, recent reports had claimed that Arsenal were also holding internal talks about bringing Mount to The Emirates.

But according to 90Min, Chelsea are now preparing a move to ensure he remains at Stamford Bridge for now. 90Min claims that Chelsea want to offer Mount a short-term contract of one or two years in a bid to put questions on his immediate future to bed.

From there, both Mount and Chelsea would have the chance to work towards a longer-term agreement over the course of that shorter deal.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

So far, Chelsea have been reluctant to give Mount the mega-money contract he wants. It’s believed Mount is seeking similar terms to the £200k-a-week deal the Blues gave to Reece James.

Injuries have curtailed his progress this season. However, Mount is a proven Premier League player and is the reigning player of the year at Chelsea.

TBR’s View: Mount contract saga is a problem for Chelsea

This is becoming more and more of a problem for Chelsea, this. Mason Mount is a quality player as we all know but at some point, the Blues need to get a handle on this.

Mount’s contract situation is harming things at the club. It’s clear he wants big money and it’s also clear that Todd Boehly might not think he deserves that sort of money.

But regardless, Chelsea need to come to a decision. If this drags on into the summer, it simply adds another stress for whoever the manager is.

Mount is good enough to play and star for Chelsea week in, week out. So if the Blues feel the same way, then they need to sort this ASAP.