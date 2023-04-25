Pundit Ray Parlour says West Ham star Declan Rice will be at Arsenal next year











Pundit Ray Parlour believes that West Ham midfielder and captain Declan Rice will be at current Premier League leaders Arsenal next season.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Englishman for a while now, via The Independent. He is shining at West Ham and has scored in back-to-back games.

This form has been crucial in helping the Hammers steer clear of the relegation zone. Arsenal are challenging for the title, but their lack of squad depth has seen them draw their last three matches.

It is no shock to see them want a midfielder of the calibre of Rice, and pundit Parlour believes it will not be too long until we see him at the Gunners.

Ray Parlour says Declan Rice will be at Arsenal next year

Rice is a player who consistently shines for both West Ham and for England. It is no shock to see many fans want him at Arsenal – but he could cost a club-record £80m.

The media also praise the midfielder. Sky Sports pundit Danny Cowley was recently watching West Ham and was full of praise for Rice. He called the midfielder “world class” after he scored his goal vs Bournemouth.

Pundit Parlour featured on the latest episode of Seaman Says. He was speaking about West Ham and brought up Rice. He said: “He’ll be at Arsenal next year! He’s definitely going to be at Arsenal next year.”

It would be a great coup if Arsenal were able to sign Rice next season. He would be the ideal midfield option as he is great defensively but he can also contribute to attack. Fans will be hoping that Parlour’s claim about Rice ending up at Arsenal is right.

