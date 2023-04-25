‘He is a player’: David Ornstein says Arsenal are big fans of ‘phenomenal’ 24-year-old midfielder











David Ornstein is led to believe that Arsenal are indeed big fans of Mason Mount after reports emerged last week suggesting the Gunners have held talks with the Chelsea star.

Speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Ornstein shared what he knows about Mount and Arsenal.

The journalist couldn’t confirm that talks had taken place between the two parties, but he was in a position to say that Arsenal, along with Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, are fans of Mount.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Arsenal admire Mount

The journalist shared what he knows about Mount.

“Will they look to upgrade in defence? I don’t think it was a key priority position and maybe it still isn’t because of the need in the midfield. The holding position at six and maybe even an eight. There have been some links with Mason Mount and he is a player that Arsenal, along with some others, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, like,” Ornstein said.

Fits the profile

Whether you rate Mason Mount or not, it has to be said that this would be a very Arsenal signing.

The Gunners have made their impact in the transfer market in recent years by signing young, talented, hungry and often homegrown players.

The likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus have summed up the Gunners’ transfer policy in recent years, and Mount ticks so many of those same boxes.

Of course, getting a deal done is difficult, especially when you’re negotiating with your London rivals, but if Mount is to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, a move to the Gunners could well appeal to him as they will have Champions League football on offer and he’d be able to grow alongside the project.

Don’t be surprised to see the ‘phenomenal’ midfielder moving to the Emirates at the end of the season.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Show all