Report: Arsenal's Mikel Arteta makes surprise transfer decision about Granit Xhaka











Arsenal are now reportedly ready to sell Granit Xhaka in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Well, that’s a surprise. The Swiss international has been one of the Gunners’ best players this season. He has been magnificent for them and is one of their leaders.

However, a shock report claims today that Arsenal are now ready to let Xhaka go.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka has constantly divided the Arsenal fan base ever since he joined the club for £35 million (BBC) back in the summer of 2016.

His performances at times haven’t been great, there have been more than one disciplinary issue on the pitch and his outburst against Crystal Palace made him enemy number one.

However, Xhaka has come back from that better than anyone could’ve ever predicted. He has won Arsenal fans back, which is not an easy thing to do, and he has supporters singing his name every single week now.

Xhaka has had an incredible season for Arsenal. He has been one of their best players, which is why the latest report has come as such a big surprise.

The Daily Mail claim that along with Kieran Tierney and Folarin Balogun, Arsenal are now ready to listen to offers for Xhaka this summer.

The 30-year-old will enter the final year of his contract in July, but Arsenal have an option to extend that by another year.

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka – Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Just two months ago, reports revealed that Arsenal have held talks with Xhaka over a brand-new contract.

It was claimed that the Swiss international was keen to extend his stay at the club, and there was willingness from both parties to seal a deal very quickly.

That seemed like a normal thing to do after the kind of season he has had, but the report from The Mail now comes as a real surprise as we near the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Xhaka this summer.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

