Arsenal holding internal discussions about signing £70m Premier League midfielder











Arsenal are having internal conversations about signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount during the summer transfer window.

Mount is still facing an uncertain future with Chelsea and there have been numerous reports suggesting he could be on his way to Liverpool.

But according to The Telegraph, Arsenal are also considering the England man as they look to add quality to their midfield this summer.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Wanted

Mount’s contract situation at Chelsea means he has become a wanted man. Chelsea are thought to be keen on keeping him around if they can. However, Todd Boehly is also believed to be open to letting Mount go if terms cannot be agreed.

The Telegraph writes how Arsenal have put the ‘phenomenal‘ Mount on their list of potential signings. Declan Rice is claimed to be the number one target but the Gunners are looking are more than one midfielder. And Mount is one of them.

Internal exploratory talks are believed to have taken place by those running the show at Arsenal.

Chelsea are believed to be looking for around £70m if they do decide to sell Mount. And while that fee might seem a lot, Mount’s arrival could well help swap Rice’s decision, given their close friendship.

TBR’s View: Mason Mount could shine for Arsenal

Mason Mount has been a top player for Chelsea and he’s just had a poor season due to different factors. The fact they’re considering letting him go is an odd one in itself.

Of course, this could play into Arsenal’s hands. And Mount would shine for the Gunners under the guidance of Mikel Arteta.

Sometimes, a player needs a fresh start and Arsenal are flying under Arteta. Mount would give them an energy from midfield that some would argue they’ve lacked in recent games.

If Arsenal can land Mount, and then Rice as well, then another title push is definitely on.