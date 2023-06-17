Chelsea star Kai Havertz wants to stay in the Premier League and sign for Arsenal instead of joining German champions Bayern Munich this summer.

The Gunners have been very active in this transfer window. Declan Rice is their priority and they’ve already made a bid to sign him. The surprise target, however, is Havertz. Edu has tabled a bid to sign him as well.

Arsenal face competition from Bayern Munich for Havertz’s signature this summer, and Christian Falk has some good news for the Gunners. Here’s what he wrote in his column on CaughtOffside.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Kai Havertz wants to join Arsenal, not Bayern Munich

Nobody really expected Arsenal or any other big club to be interested in signing Kai Havertz this summer.

The German has been really poor for Chelsea over the last three years. Yes, he scored the winner in the Champions League final against Manchester City, but he hasn’t done much else, has he?

However, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Arsenal all still see something in him that they think is really good, and Mikel Arteta is keen to sign him this summer.

Thomas Tuchel, who managed Havertz at Chelsea and compared him to Dennis Bergkamp, wants him too, but Falk has claimed that the German forward prefers a move to Arsenal in the coming days.

He said: “Another name being discussed in the corridors of power in Munich is an interesting one for both Chelsea and Arsenal (Kai Havertz).

“Thomas Tuchel is considered a big supporter of Kai Havertz, and the German striker’s name was also mentioned at the recent Task Force meeting.

“However, Havertz is said to prefer a move to Arsenal if Real Madrid don’t intensify their interest in him.”

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

TBR View:

Havertz is a very good player, but we think he has been wrongly used at Chelsea.

The German, branded as ‘outstanding‘ by Joe Cole, has played half of his games for the Blues as a centre-forward. It is a position he can play in, but we don’t think that’s the best role for him at all.

If Arsenal get him, we think Mikel Arteta will use him as a left-sided number eight – the same position Granit Xhaka thrived in last season.

It will be interesting to see how Havertz will fare at Arsenal if they can sign him in the coming days.