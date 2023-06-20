Arsenal are wasting no time at all in this summer transfer window.

The Gunners are making bids left, right and centre at the moment.

Their first bid for Declan Rice went in last week, a verbal offer for Kai Havertz was reported on Tuesday morning, while a £30m offer for Jurrien Timber also went in on Monday.

As if that wasn’t enough, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal are now also advancing in talks to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

Understand Arsenal are advancing in talks to sign Roméo Lavia. Negotiations ongoing with Southampton and player’s camp, still no official bid ⚪️🔴 #AFC Southampton hope for their record fee for U21 player. Man Utd interested but priority is Mount; Chelsea, keeping close eye. pic.twitter.com/Emu5XpmUkH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2023

We’ve heard about Lavia and Arsenal for some time now, and it appears as though this one is now moving in the right direction.

Lavia has just had a breakthrough season at Southampton and is valued at £40m by the Saints.

£40m may sound like a lot of money, but, let’s be real, when you’re signing a 19-year-old, that is pittance.

Make no mistake about it, Lavia could be a star for the next 15 years, and £40m to secure your midfield for over a decade is a bargain.

Of course, this move lends itself to the idea that Arsenal are looking to completely revamp their midfield this summer.

Thomas Partey has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and Granit Xhaka has been linked with Bayer Leverkusen.

With both Declan Rice and now Lavia seemingly in advanced talks to join Arsenal, one has to believe that both Partey and Xhaka could well be on their way out this summer.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Factor in that Havertz can also play as a number eight, and Arsenal’s midfield could be utterly unrecognisable next season.

Rice, Lavia, Havertz and Timber have all been strongly linked in the last 24 hours, and if Arsenal can get just a few of these deals done, this will be an incredible summer for the Gunners.