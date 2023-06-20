Arsenal have really turned things up a notch this week.

We don’t know what is happening at London Colney, but Edu’s phone must be ringing off the hook at the moment.

On Monday night it was reported that a £30m offer for Jurrien Timber had gone in, on Tuesday morning it was reported that a £60m verbal offer for Kai Havertz had been made, and now, The Mirror are reporting that a £90m offer for Declan Rice is going in today.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

This could well be the most exciting day in living memory in terms of Arsenal transfers.

Three bids for three top players within 24 hours, we’ve not seen Arsenal move like this in the market for decades.

The Gunners are, for once, stamping their authority on this summer, and that proverbial ‘war chest’ is seemingly finally being unleashed.

Say what you will about a lack of ambition at the Emirates over the years, but those days appear to be long gone.

Arsenal have spent over £100m in each of their last two summer transfer windows, but it looks as though this summer could trump the lot.

Of course, with no deals actually done yet, there is a long way to go, but it’s clear to see that the intent is there for Arsenal to go and make a splash and turn up the heat on Manchester City in the race to become champions of England next season.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

£90m for Declan Rice will be a very tempting offer, and it will be interesting to see whether or not West Ham buckle or stick to their guns and continue to demand in excess of £100m for the player.

Make no mistake about it, Arsenal are going to be one of the biggest spenders this summer, and some top talent could be coming to the Emirates in the coming weeks.