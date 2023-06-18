Journalist Fabrizio Romano has said there’s now a chance that Thomas Partey leaves Arsenal this summer.

Romano was speaking on his YouTube channel about the future of the Ghanaian international.

For much of the season, Thomas Partey played a key role in Mikel Arteta’s set-up.

He functioned as a single pivot in front of the defence and dominated some games from midfield.

Partey also allowed Granit Xhaka to play in a more advanced role and he thrived when given that freedom.

The £45m midfielder has always had his fitness issues though and when Mohamed Elneny picked up a season-ending injury, Arsenal dipped into the transfer market in January.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

They signed Jorginho from Chelsea and he performed well when called upon.

So much so, that Partey spent several games on the bench towards the end of the campaign.

He also played at full-back as injuries piled up within the squad.

Romano has now said that Partey could leave Arsenal this summer.

With Arsenal doing their best to sign Declan Rice, his importance in the squad may be about to fall.

Romano says Arsenal could sell Partey

Speaking about the 30-year-old, Romano said: “Something important to say about Arsenal is that from what I understand Arsenal will part with Granit Xhaka who is close to joining Bayer Leverkusen.

“Still waiting for Arsenal to find a replacement and then to let him go.

“Also, Thomas Partey could be on the move this summer, it’s a possibility for Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal.

“I’m told this is very concrete, there’s a concrete chance for Thomas Partey to find a solution and to leave Arsenal Football Club.

“There are conversations ongoing, this is still not advanced. For example, Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen is more than advanced, it’s almost done. Just waiting for the green light from Arsenal.

“For Thomas Partey there is still time to look at options and then discuss with Arsenal, but Thomas Partey is a concrete name in the potential exit of Arsenal.”

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

There was some disappointment around the club with how Thomas Partey’s form suffered towards the end of the season.

He wasn’t the only player that struggled, but given how important his position was in the team, if he was off form then things tended to fall apart around him.

Romano now believes that Partey may explore options to leave Arsenal shortly.

At his very best, he was impossible to shift from Arteta’s starting line-up.

But his poor form towards the end of the season and struggles with injuries may have tempted Arsenal to cash in now.