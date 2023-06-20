Report: After Timber, Arsenal have just offered £60m for another player, personal terms agreed

Arsenal are not messing about this summer.

The Gunners have been making moves already, and we’re not even in July.

Their opening bid for Declan Rice went in last week. We heard on Monday night about their bid for Ajax’s Jurrien Timber, and now, according to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have made a new verbal offer of £60m for Kai Havertz.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Arsenal made an opening approach for Havertz last week, and now that’s been firmed up with a verbal offer.

This offer is apparently worth £55m plus £5m in add-ons.

Chelsea apparently value the player at £70m, but with Havertz making it clear to the Blues that he won’t be signing a new contract and reportedly agreeing personal terms with Arsenal, perhaps the west London club will take £60m and run.

In all honesty, that’s not a bad fee for an attacker who has never hit double figures in the Premier League.

Of course, Havertz’s game is about more than just goals, but with the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson coming in at Stamford Bridge, there isn’t much room for the German in the frontline anymore.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

As for Arsenal, it will be interesting to see where Havertz plays in this side if he does come to the Emirates.

He can play anywhere across the attack, while he’s also got the attributes to play in a midfield role too.

It’s clear that Mikel Arteta and Edu are determined to land Havertz, so they must have a plan for where he’ll fit into this team, and they will be hoping that this new offer will be enough to get their man.

Keep an eye out for any more Havertz updates this week, because this could be one that moves quickly.