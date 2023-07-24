Liverpool have stalled on making a bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has spoken to Give Me Sport about Liverpool’s pursuit of the youngster.

Right now, it appears as though outgoings are the main focus at Anfield right now.

After the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, two big players might be on their way out.

Fabinho is nearing a move to Al-Ittihad, although Bayern Munich have entered the race for the Brazilian in the closing stages.

Club captain Jordan Henderson could also be on his way to Saudi Arabia to play under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

This means that Jurgen Klopp will have to bring in at least one more midfielder to fill the gaps in his squad.

Liverpool have been linked with Romeo Lavia for much of the summer but have yet to make a bid.

The teenager had a good debut Premier League season with Southampton despite their relegation

However, a move to Anfield doesn’t look imminent right now.

Liverpool stalling on Lavia bid

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the 19-year-old, Galetti said: “Romeo Lavia remains a concrete option for Liverpool to strengthen their midfield and is one of the names at the top of their list.

“I was told the Reds have considered making a concrete move, but they are stalling a bit because the price tag is considered too high. Anyway, we can confirm that he is one of the profiles most appreciated by [Jurgen] Klopp.”

Southampton value Lavia at £50m and that appears to be one of the main stumbling blocks for Liverpool.

The club are now considering other options but one more player might now be off the table.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have shown an interest in Fulham’s Joao Palhinha who was outstanding last season.

However, he appeared to pick up a serious shoulder injury in their pre-season friendly against Brentford last night.

If Liverpool’s other options become unavailable, they might have to bite the bullet and make a bid for Lavia that gets close to Southampton’s valuation.

They may also have to move quickly to avoid the likes of Arsenal snapping him up this summer.