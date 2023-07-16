‘Outstanding’ Liverpool player’s future is now completely up in the air

The future of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson doesn’t look like it’s going to be sorted any time soon.

Daily Mail journalist Dominic King was speaking on TalkSPORT (16/7 8:11am) about the England international’s future.

Jurgen Klopp is overseeing the biggest change to Liverpool’s midfield since taking the job.

Already, he’s brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and might not be done there.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Romeo Lavia is another key target for the Reds as they look to return to the Champions League.

Not only that, it remains to be seen whether Klopp perseveres with playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in a midfield role.

In order to sign these players, room has to be made in the squad.

Already, the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have departed.

Jordan Henderson has also been linked with an exit, but his future at Liverpool remains undecided.

Despite agreeing personal terms with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, he doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere in the immediate future.

Henderson future at Liverpool up in the air

Asked about the England international’s potential switch to the Middle East, King said: “I think it’s floundering at the minute, to be honest.

“The onus is on Al-Ettifaq to come up with the transfer fee for him and they haven’t done that yet.

“I know that they can do a package for him in terms of his salary but they haven’t got the money to do transfer fees.

“I think they have gone about this completely the wrong way at the moment.

“If they knew they wanted the Liverpool captain, they should have had the funds in place to make the offer.

“I don’t know where it’s going to go because Liverpool certainly aren’t going to give him away for nothing, that’s absolutely not going to be the case.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Described as ‘outstanding’ by international teammate Harry Kane, Henderson’s departure would be a blow to Liverpool.

Although he may not play as many minutes as he normally does next season, he’s still highly influential behind the scenes.

Henderson is also on Liverpool’s pre-season tour currently, meaning his future is far from decided.

Unlike teammate Fabinho, who was been left behind as he looks set to leave this summer.