Liverpool working hard to sign ‘extremely gifted’ midfielder – Romano

Liverpool are completely overhauling their midfield this summer as they prepare for another big season of Premier League football.

Despite signing both Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, the Reds will need to bring even more new faces in as the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho look set to depart for Saudi Arabia.

For Liverpool, a number of midfielders are on their list. One of which is Southampton starlet, Romeo Lavia.

Lavia is a target for a number of clubs and is expected to depart Southampton.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are indeed working on doing a deal to bring Lavia to Anfield this summer.

“Let me say, nothing is advanced in terms of negotiation, but Liverpool keep working on Romeo Lavia deal,” Romano said.

“Liverpool are keeping contacts with his agents, and are still discussing the final price. Southampton wanted around £50m but Liverpool are hoping for a different fee. So Liverpool are there for Romeo Lavia, he’s not the only target, but for sure, he’s a target and a concrete one.”

Lavia, described as being an ‘extremely gifted’ young midfielder, has the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea looking at him as well. The Saints are looking for big money, but could be forced into a cheaper sale as the window progresses.

Liverpool to step up Lavia efforts

Signing Romeo Lavia seems to be a priority for a number of clubs this summer but you’d say right now, Liverpool are the ones who need him.

Their midfield is being ripped apart at the moment and they simply have to go and bring some new players in.

The Reds have been active already. But Lavia is a top talent who could slip the net and it’s vital that Liverpool go and get him if he’s the man Klopp wants.