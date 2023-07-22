Liverpool have done well to bring in two top midfielders this summer. However, it now looks like two others could be leaving Anfield.

The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to fill in for those midfielders whose contracts expired.

However, Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson and Fabinho could soon be leaving amid interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter earlier this week to declare “here we go” on Henderson to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq.

Meanwhile, Fabinho is apparently closing in on a move to Al Ittihad. Liverpool are seemingly wanting to finalise the deal soon.

However, Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported of a potential late twist.

Namely, that Bayern Munich are monitoring the Fabinho situation closely and are ready to pounce.

Here’s what Plettenberg wrote on Twitter about the £180,000-a-week star:

Our view

Liverpool seem to have accepted that Fabinho will be on the move this summer.

In terms of where he goes, the Reds will probably just want favourable terms in terms of the transfer fee and structure.

As for Fabinho, it remains to be seen whether he will be the latest top recruit in the Saudi Pro League, or whether Bayern can turn his head.

Not a bad choice to have to make really. Either a very lucrative contract in a league that’s getting more and more stars by the day, or Germany’s strongest club, with the potential to win multiple trophies every year.