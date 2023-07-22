‘Arsenal will’: Sky Sports journalist now makes a claim about Arsenal and Romeo Lavia

Arsenal have had a seriously impressive transfer window so far, and they may not be done yet.

Indeed, while the Gunners have already spent around £200m, their coffers may soon be boosted by some big name departures.

The likes of Folarin Balogun, Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey may still move for decent fees this summer, and if Arsenal recoup big money, Arsenal may dip back into the market.

Romeo Lavia is one player the Gunners have been linked with and according to Dharmesh Sheth, speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast, Arsenal could revisit this one if they sell one of their midfielders for good money.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Lavia an option

Sheth shared what he knows about the Belgian.

“Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is a name that will not go away, Chelsea have looked at him as well and there has been talk about Arsenal, but I think Arsenal will only look into the midfield department and recruit again after spending over £200m if there is a departure for good money in that midfield,” Sheth said.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Every chance

Sheth says that Arsenal may dip back into the market if they sell a midfielder for good money, and there’s every chance that comes to pass.

Indeed, Thomas Partey has been strongly linked with a move away from the Emirates, and if the budget and the space opens up in this Arsenal squad, a move for Lavia could make sense.

Of course, Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked, so this deal may be difficult for Arsenal to do, but after making a few blockbuster signings already this summer, you can’t back against the Gunners getting this one done as well.