‘Incredible’ £50m Arsenal target has now decided he wants to join Liverpool after talks with Klopp

Romeo Lavia is now keen to join Liverpool after the Arsenal target held a conversation with Jurgen Klopp.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that the Reds are willing to play the long game with Southampton holding out for £50 million for the Belgian.

Romeo Lavia is certainly going to be one name to keep an eye on in the next wave of potential movers in the summer transfer market. The 19-year-old was ‘incredible‘ for Southampton last season.

Lavia wants Liverpool move

Football Transfers notes that Manchester City have the option next year to re-sign Lavia for £40 million. And with that, there are a host of teams eyeing a move before the Cityzens can potentially pinch him back.

Earlier this month, Football Transfers claimed that Lavia wanted to join Arsenal. But it seems that his stance may have already changed.

The same outlet is now suggesting that Liverpool find themselves on pole position after Jurgen Klopp spoke to Lavia about a potential move.

However, it would appear that the Reds are not ready to make a move if the price is going to remain at £50 million.

Southampton would surely be more than happy to keep Lavia for another year. He is only going to get better in the years to come.

He would certainly be able to help out in their push to make an immediate return to the Premier League. And if he leaves for £40 million next year, the Saints have still made a decent profit.

Much may depend on what Liverpool are therefore, prepared to pay. The Reds have already bolstered their midfield ranks in this window. So their priorities may perhaps be elsewhere right now.

If they could sign Lavia, it would be a brilliant piece of business.