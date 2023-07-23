Journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims Liverpool are the ‘most keen’ on signing Fulham star Joao Palhinha this summer.

Tavolieri took to Twitter on Sunday and shared an update on Liverpool’s search for a new midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp has already moved to bring in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, but the Reds aren’t expected to stop there.

Both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho look set to seal moves to Saudi Arabia, which would leave Liverpool searching for replacements.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, but Tavolieri claims they are showing the most interest in Palhinha.

Liverpool most interested in Palhinha

Tavolieri claims that Palhinha is likely to leave Fulham this summer, with Marco Silva’s men expected to demand around £51 million.

The journalist notes that Liverpool are the side who are most interested in the midfielder at this stage and are expected to make their move next week.

Palhinha only completed a switch to Craven Cottage last summer as he joined Silva’s men from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese midfielder starred for the Cottagers in his debut season in England and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claims Fulham are holding out for £80 million.

Of course, it seems unlikely that Liverpool will part with such a large fee for Palhinha. But it’s easy to see why he’s attracting interest from the Reds.

With Fabinho and Henderson looking likely to leave, Liverpool will need to add a defensive midfielder to their ranks.

Palhinha seems like the perfect fit for Klopp’s system given his exceptional work off the ball.