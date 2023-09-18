‘He’s an exciting player’: International coach talks up 20-year-old Celtic summer signing

Celtic have added eight new summer signings to the squad this summer.

It really is remarkable when you put it like that as it seems like there is still more recruitment work needing to be done to ensure that there is adequate cover all over the park.

Players like Hyunjun Yang and Odin Thiago Holm are already impressing the Celtic supporters with their cameo appearances for the team this season. It certainly looks like Brendan Rodgers has unearthed a couple of rough diamonds in those two players.

But there is one summer signing that the fans are still to get a good look at but he is one that has been tipped to ‘turn some heads’ when he gets his chance. That’s according to Australia national team assistant manager, Ufuk Talay.

Talay said [The Go Radio Football Show], “We had Marco [Tilio] at Sydney when he was in the youth team when I was at Sydney FC. He’s always played as a winger. He’s deceivingly quick for a small guy. He likes to take players on one v one.

“And he’s actually very good going forward. And in the last couple of years, I think he’s really added to his game in the defending side of the game.

“He was one of those boys that liked to play with the ball and the defensive side wasn’t so important but that was something that was very important at Sydney that he definitely did learn was the defending side of the game.

Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

“So look, he’s an exciting player. He’s a young player, and I think if he gets the opportunity, he will turn some heads.”

An unfortunate injury picked up during pre-season training meant that Tilio hasn’t featured for Celtic yet but now the winger is back in training, you would have to imagine that his debut won’t be too far away.

With Liel Abada out for at least four months after picking up an injury on international duty, now is the perfect opportunity for Tilio to get, and take, his chance when it arises.

And if Talay’s comments are anything to go by, and Craig Moore’s, the Celtic support will be looking forward to seeing if Tilio can live up to the praise that has been lavished on him.

