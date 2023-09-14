‘I feel so bad’: International manager says he’s gutted after what’s happened to 21-year-old Celtic player

If Celtic’s injury problems are not bad enough, they have just gotten worse after Israel boss, Alon Hazan, reacted to the news that Liel Abada could be out for up to five months.

Abada returned early from international duty after picking up a knock in training but it seems that knock is a lot more serious as Football Scotland reports that the Hoops winger could be out for about five months.

Israel boss Hazan, was gutted about the news and responded by saying that he was gutted for the young Celtic forward.

Hazan said [Football Scotland], “The thing that bothered me most about the international week was the injury to Liel Abada. He is one of the best kids we have in the team.

“An amazing boy, who comes along and always shows his love for the team. He is very professional and an incredible kid. He is quiet, works hard and is loved by everyone.

“Liel arrived here in maybe his sharpest and best form since I have been manager and I told him that too. Then suddenly he got an injury at the end of training that seemed minor. But after that, we realised he was going to be absent for a long period of time.

“I feel so bad for the boy because he had started the season so well and he had just also signed a new contract at Celtic. I was certain he would be an important player in the national team and he would have helped us get the results we want.

“I wish him nothing but good health and a speedy recovery and hope he will return to us as soon as possible. We love him and are waiting for him.”

Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Abada has been excellent for Celtic over the past two seasons and he has already shown that under Brendan Rodgers, he was set to be a valuable asset to the team.

The little Israeli impressed during pre-season and after an impressive start to this season, he was offered, and took, a new deal which ties him to Celtic until 2027.

But with Abada looking to be out until March, he will miss the whole Champions League campaign and almost the whole season which will be a huge blow for Brendan Rodgers.

