‘Sublime’: Alex Rae can’t believe what he’s seeing from 28-year-old Celtic player right now

Kyogo Furuhashi is certainly gaining all the plaudits after his superbly taken goal against Dundee yesterday.

The Japanese striker netted his fourth goal of the season with a cute header to put Celtic 2-0 up and into cruise control.

And BBC pundit, Alex Rae, is amazed at what he is seeing from the Celtic striker these days.

Speaking post-match, Rae said [BBC Sportsound], “The second goal was sublime. Oh, listen, Callum McGregor, you know, he’s just put on a six-pence for him.

“The thing about Kyogo, what he does is he always drops into little pockets. So, the defenders think he’s no danger.

“Then all of a sudden when he gets his head down, he’s in between the two of them and that type of movement you don’t often see this level.”

Kyogo has been a thorn in Scottish defences ever since he came to Celtic in the summer of 2021. Ange Postecoglou identified him from his time in Japan and it could be argued that the £4.6m Celtic paid for him short-changed Vissel Kobe.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Top goalscorer last season and the Player of the Year, Kyogo just seems to be getting better with each passing season.

His movement and speed make him dangerous in the final third. His constant harrying and pressing of back lines also makes Kyogo an effective first line of defence as the Japanese international continues to dominate Scottish football.

Even his goal against Rangers two weeks ago was a thing of beauty.

Now, he just has to turn it on in the Champions League. It is well documented that the Japanese striker needs to make his mark amongst Europe’s elite. And that will start on Tuesday night against Feyenoord.

Kyogo will be looking to open up his scoring account in Europe’s premier competition and the Celtic fans will be hoping that on Tuesday night, their talisman comes up trumps for them.

