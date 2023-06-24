Report: Celtic now pushing to sign star hailed to do ‘something special’

The latest reports suggest that Celtic’s interest in Marco Tilio is intensifying and it looks like the move could be close to happening.

According to The Daily Record, Celtic are trying to push through to complete a deal for Tilio. New manager Brendan Rodgers apparently approves of the signing and wants to see if the Hoops can strike a deal.

The report suggests that he is tipped to become a big star for Australia. The forward currently plays for Melbourne City. The A-League club share the same owners as Manchester City.

With Rodgers now back at the club, there will be a lot of pressure for him to succeed immediately. This is due to the success of Ange Postecoglou and also the success of Rodgers during his last spell at the club.



(Photo by Steve Christo – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Celtic want Marco Tilio

The 21 year-old right winger is highly-rated by many. One pundit said: “This is a 21-year-old player with the world at his feet. He really can go on and do something special, and I love the mentality.”

This season, the Australian managed nine goals and six assists in 26 league appearances. The fact that he is prolific and can create makes him a very exciting prospect.

With Brendan Rodgers approving of the player and him being such a talent, the signing seems like a massive coup for Celtic.

The Scottish Premiership will want to keep their domination going. The only way to do this is to continue to pick up big talents like Tilio.

It will be a very exciting campaign for the Hoops next season. They are in Europe and will be favourites to win the league.