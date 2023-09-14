‘Going to take some time’: Craig Moore says Celtic now have a youngster who can ‘make things happen’

Celtic have brought in no less than eight players in the summer transfer window.

As it stands, there are FIVE that could make their home debuts this Saturday and the fans will be looking forward to seeing what the lineup brings.

However, one player that won’t make his debut is young Australian, Marco Tilio. The 20-year-old is still out injured and is a bit away from making the first-team squad.

The fans have seen very little of the winger to make any judgement on him but former Rangers defender, Craig Moore, has been spilling the beans on the Celtic new Bhoy.

He was asked to describe what type of player Tilio is and it’s fair to say the former Ibrox man rates him very highly.

Moore said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He’s a wide type of player. He’s very direct. He’s got a low centre of gravity. He’s decent and he can make things happen.

“He needs supply. But I was thinking, in terms of the Maeda’s, the Abada’s, the Hatate’s, these types of players, he’s going to take some time to get to that level.

“So he’s behind them. He’s more of a project signing.”

The Celtic fans suspected that he may well be a project signing but from what Moore says, it looks like he has got a bit about him.

Tilio sounds like an Abada-type player. With the Israeli winger suspected to be out for up to five months, when Tilio returns from injury, he could be the ideal replacement for the 21-year-old Israel international.

However, there is still a bit to go until he is fit and, for now, it looks like Hyunjun Yang will be drafted in to fill the Abada void. But one thing is for sure when Tilio is fit, he does sound like an exciting option to have from the bench.

