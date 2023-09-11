‘Unable’: Journalist shares the signing Celtic tried to make this summer but just couldn’t get done

Celtic were extremely busy in the transfer market this summer bringing on no less than eight players as Brendan Rodgers looked to bolster his squad for the Champions League.

Admittedly, Rodgers had his hand forced with the defensive injury crisis when he had to bring in Liverpool’s Nat Phillips, but according to Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph, the Celtic manager also tried, and failed, to bring in a goalkeeper to challenge Hoops number one, Joe Hart.

Joseph said [GiveMeSport], “Well, they’ve wanted to bring in a keeper who will challenge Hart for the number one spot this year.

“I think Hart has served Celtic very well for the last two years, but we’re starting to see his ageing process come now. Perhaps in the Champions League, he might get found out this season.

“They were looking for a goalkeeper to come straight in and be number one, but they’ve been unable to do that.”

TBR Celtic have mentioned previously that Joe Hart will still have a pivotal role to play at Celtic this season.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The 36-year-old legendary keeper showed at Ibrox just how vital his experience is as he coached and helped Liam Scales and Gustaf Lagerbielke through their first Glasgow Derby win at Ibrox last Sunday afternoon.

There is no doubt Celtic will need to address the goalkeeping problem at the club at some point.

Hart is out of contract at the end of the season and with little to no noise about an extension being offered, Brendan Rodgers will need to dip into the transfer market either in January or the summer of next year to find a long-term replacement for the Englishman if he decides to move on at the end of his current contract.

