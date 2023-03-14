Ally McCoist tips Tottenham to hire Mauricio Pochettino to replace Antonio Conte











Ally McCoist has now backed Mauricio Pochettino to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur next season.

McCoist was discussing Tottenham’s managerial situation on TalkSPORT (14/3 7:40am) as speculation continues around Conte’s future.

Many of the Italian’s senior players believe that he’ll leave the club at the end of the season.

Tottenham do have the option to extend his contract by an extra year, but it looks unlikely that they’ll take it up.

A report from The Sun suggests that Fulham boss Marco Silva is now the club’s first choice to replace Conte.

The Portuguese coach has done a phenomenal job at Craven Cottage, winning the Championship last season.

He’s also guided Fulham to safety this season and they’re an outside shout to qualify for Europe.

McCoist was singing Silva’s praises, but still believes Mauricio Pochettino will take over at Tottenham.

It would be an emphatic return for the ‘world-class’ manager who has already been sacked at Spurs.

McCoist backs Pochettino for Tottenham job

Asked about the prospect of Marco Silva taking the Tottenham job, McCoist said: “Timing’s everything, he’s doing a fantastic job at Fulham.

“Would it be the right time for him to move?

“Could Fulham repeat or do better than they’re doing this season? He’s got to weight all those things up.

“They’ve been very good, Fulham have been excellent. He will have a decision to make, but I think they’ll go for Pochettino.”

Mauricio Pochettino would need little time to settle back in at Tottenham if he gets the job like McCoist suggests.

His time at Spurs was a success, the only thing that was missing was a piece of silverware.

Darren Bent has suggested that bringing in Pochettino could be the key to getting Harry Kane to sign a new deal.

Current director of football Fabio Paratici is reportedly unsure about the Argentinian coming in to replace Conte.

Only time will tell if Conte will actually leave the club, although he’s expected to have talks with Spurs next month.

If he does go, it would be a dramatic turn of events if Pochettino returned to north London.

