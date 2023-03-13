Antonio Conte set for crunch talks with Tottenham over his future next month











The Athletic reports that Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is set for ‘decisive’ talks with the club over his future next month.

It’s been an eventful week at Spurs after they crashed out of the Champions League to AC Milan last Wednesday.

Conte’s future seems more uncertain than ever after Spurs were also dumped out of the FA Cup by Sheffield United earlier this month.

The Italian has made it clear that he wishes to return to his homeland in the future after a difficult year off the pitch on a personal level.

But Conte came out swinging in his press conference before the Nottingham Forest game and his side delivered a 3-1 win.

Yet, with his contract set to run until the end of the season, it remains unclear whether he will be extending his stay in north London.

And it seems that he is set for crunch talks with the club over his future at the beginning of April.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim that Spurs have not talked to any potential successors as of yet.

The club wants to reach a decision with Conte over his future before lining up his replacement.

Of course, both Conte and Spurs are aware that his contract is coming to an end, but due to a packed fixture schedule and the Italian’s recent health issues, talks over his future are yet to be held.

The outlet notes that Spurs are set to begin talks with Conte from early April and if it is decided that he will depart at the end of the season, they will begin discussions with potential successors.

Conte seems to be ready to see out the season with Spurs, but it’s clear that his time at the club just hasn’t worked out.

He’s undoubtedly a ‘world-class’ manager but his style of football hasn’t gone down well in north London, while performances have declined significantly this season.

