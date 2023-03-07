Many Tottenham players now believe Antonio Conte is going to leave at the end of the season











Many Tottenham Hotspur players now believe that Antonio Conte will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

A report from The Athletic has outlined the potential movements at the top of the club in the summer.

Antonio Conte’s future is one of the biggest talking points around north London right now.

The Italian’s contract expires in the summer, although the club do have an option to extend it by another year.

Right now, the appetite to trigger that extension remains low, as the end of the campaign approaches.

Conte has been absent for much of the last month after returning to Italy to recover from a gall bladder operation.

His performance from afar earned him a nomination for manager of the month in February.

However, they go into a crucial Champions League tie against AC Milan off the back of two disappointing away defeats.

Conte now has time to work with his Tottenham players on a personal basis before tomorrow’s clash.

Many Tottenham players think Conte is leaving

The report from The Athletic suggests that, ‘there is a broad sense among the players that he is off at the end of the season.’

Conte’s immense pedigree was never going to guarantee silverware at Spurs, but he will be disappointed he’s not come closer to winning a trophy at the club.

Their exit from the FA Cup last week was very unpopular, with Tottenham fielding a heavily rotated side.

Unless they go on an incredible run in the Champions League, their barren run looks set to continue.

The shortlist of managers who could replace the ‘world-class’ boss is already starting to grow.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is one name being linked.

They could also look abroad, and Oliver Glasner, who Conte faced in the Champions League this season, is another being touted.

Conte will know how important it is to keep his Tottenham players focused for the remainder of the campaign.

Champions League qualification is by no means guaranteed, and Liverpool are already on the charge.

Missing out on Europe’s premier competition would be a huge blow going into next season.

