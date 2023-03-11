Report: What Mauricio Pochettino has told Tottenham about replacing Conte











Antonio Conte’s future as Tottenham Hotspur manager remains unclear, and Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with his job at Spurs.

The North Londoners returned to winning ways today with an impressive 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest today. Conte was a happy man, but there’s still no guarantee that he will stay at Tottenham.

There’s a big chance he will walk away this summer when his contract expires, and that would open the door for Pochettino to make an emotional return. But, is the Argentine interested?

What Mauricio Pochettino has told Tottenham about replacing Antonio Conte

Even though he didn’t win a trophy, it has to be said that Pochettino is Spurs’ most successful manager over the last decade.

The 51-year-old led Tottenham to the final of the Champions League and a second-place finish in the Premier League during his five-and-a-half-year stay at the club.

He was a fan favourite for most of his tenure, and numerous Spurs fans would take him back in a heartbeat now. If talkSPORT is to be believed, he’d love a return as well.

The Argentine has been out of a job since he was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain. He has been linked with roles at numerous clubs over the last few months, but his heart seems to be set on Tottenham.

The report claims he has ‘made it clear’ to the decision-makers at Spurs that he would be keen to return to the club if Conte leaves at any point from now until the end of the season.

That would be perfect for Tottenham, but a report from The Athletic claimed recently that Fabio Paratici doesn’t seem to want Pochettino to become the next Spurs manager.

That sure does complicate things, doesn’t it?

TBR View:

Pochettino is a brilliant manager, there’s no debate there. But, the question mark over if he can end Spurs’ trophy drought remains after failing to do so in his last spell.

That, however, shouldn’t really be too much of a concern for Tottenham fans. Yes, he may not bring silverware immediately, but he’ll at least play attractive football and he’ll definitely develop the young players at the club.

He would make the most sense if Spurs are looking at a long-term project, but what Daniel Levy has in mind about Conte’s successor, should he leave, is anyone’s guess at the moment.

It will be interesting to see where Pochettino will end up next.

