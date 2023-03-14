TalkSPORT pundit says Harry Kane will sign a new contract if Tottenham appoint 51-year-old as their new manager











TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent says Harry Kane will sign a new contract if Tottenham Hotspur re-appoint Mauricio Pochettino.

Antonio Conte’s future at Spurs looks uncertain to say the least, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The Italian picked up a win against Nottingham Forest over the weekend and it seems likely that he will see the rest of the campaign out at least.

But Tottenham have been linked with a host of managers ever since their Champions League exit last week. And it seems that they are considering a move that will see a familiar face return to north London.

Indeed, The Sun’s chief football writer, Martin Litpon, thinks Pochettino will be re-appointed as Tottenham boss if Conte leaves at the end of the season.

Now, Bent says that the possible return of the Argentine would lead to Kane extending his stay at Spurs.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Bent thinks Kane will stay if Pochettino returns

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Bent suggested that he thinks Kane doesn’t really want to leave Tottenham this summer.

“I feel like we’ve been there before with Harry Kane and I don’t see there being a burning ambition to leave,” the former Spurs striker said.

“He did that whole Man City thing and it’s not really been spoken about since, maybe conducted himself in the wrong way. If Pochettino goes back to Spurs, I think he signs a new contract there.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Of course, Kane is also heading into the final stages of his current deal with Spurs, with his contract set to run until 2024.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from north London in the past and a similar case could arise this summer.

Tottenham will need to get their next managerial appointment spot on if they are to have any chance of convincing Kane to put pen to paper.

It remains to be seen whether Pochettino would be the right man for that. The pair enjoyed a brilliant five-years together at Tottenham, which saw Kane establish himself as one of the best strikers in Europe.

But you get the feeling that Kane’s decision won’t be too heavily influenced by Tottenham’s next appointment as he is in such a strong position in terms of his future heading into the summer.

