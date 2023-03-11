‘I love him’: BT pundit doesn’t think ‘world class’ manager should go to Tottenham now











Speaking on BT Sport, Peter Crouch has been discussing Tottenham’s managerial situation after it was widely reported this week that Antonio Conte will be leaving north London before too long.

Conte’s time as Tottenham boss appears to be coming to an end, and the big question now is, who’s next?

Well, Mauricio Pochettino has been strongly linked with a return to Tottenham, but Crouch isn’t too keen on the idea of the Argentine returning to north London.

Indeed, Crouch noted that coming back to your former club rarely works and that the current squad isn’t as good as the one he once had at Tottenham.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Crouch not sure about Pochettino

The pundit gave his verdict on the potential return of Pochettino.

“I love him as a manager, but the squad is very different to the one he had. Defensively, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Walker. There’s a huge rebuild needed I think player wise. Coming back doesn’t always work. Some of the best memories at Spurs have been under Pochettino, but I’m not sure coming back to this squad of players that isn’t as good as the one he had,” Crouch said.

Not enough has changed

Crouch thinks that Pochettino shouldn’t return to Spurs because the squad has changed too much, but in our view, not enough has changed at Spurs to warrant a Pochettino return.

In a lot of ways, it’s the same old Tottenham.

The spine of the team – Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son is very similar, the ownership is exactly the same and exactly as unambitious, and the club are still struggling to keep up with the Premier League’s big boys.

The ‘world class‘ manager may well return to Spurs one day, but perhaps he should be brought back to usher in a brand new era rather than returning to see the back-end of the era he started.

Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

