Daniel Levy thinks 45-year-old manager is incredible, he's Tottenham's first choice











Daniel Levy has made Marco Silva his first choice to take over from Antonio Conte as Tottenham manager.

The Sun report that the 45-year-old is admired by the Spurs chief for the job he has done at Fulham this season.

He has put the Cottagers into the European race without spending a fortune, which is how Levy wants to run his own club.

Levy thinks Silva is an incredibly talented manager, and he has recovered well from his sacking by Everton and is looking to establish Fulham as a Premier League force.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Daniel Levy makes Marco Silva leading Tottenham contender

Silva’s side play attractive football and they have exceeded all pre-season expectations; they have not only completely avoided a relegation battle, they could play in Europe next season.

Is he at the calibre which would make Spurs fans and players think they are really serious about competing for trophies again?

That is the debate, although perhaps hiring a younger, hungrier, more up and coming manager might be a better fit than what Levy has done with the appointments of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Going for Silva would indicate that Spurs are looking to keep Conte in place until the end of the season amid talk of an early exit.

Fulham are highly unlikely to let their manager go while they remain in the FA Cup and chasing a high finish in the Premier League.

Spurs swatted aside Nottingham Forest on Saturday, to indicate that Conte’s situation is not untenable just yet, but such public talk over Conte’s successor shows his era in charge is winding down.