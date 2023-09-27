After Reo Hatate, Celtic must get ‘fantastic’ 22-year-old to sign a new contract next

Celtic fans are all waking up to the brilliant news that Reo Hatate could be on the verge of signing a new contract at the club.

With all the speculation surrounding the Japanese midfielder’s future hitting fever-pitch this summer, it’s great to see the club putting their efforts into persuading him to sing an extension.

However, Hatate’s form has dipped this season. Compared to the high standards he normally hits, the 25-year-old has undoubtedly been distracted by the chatter so it will be a relief to all concerned when his contract is finally tied up.

Celtic must now extend Matt O’Riley’s contract

At this current moment in time, O’Riley is Celtic’s best player this season. No question. He has been fantastic for Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic manager must be urging the board to get the 22-year-old’s contract sorted.

TBR Celtic told yesterday how O’Riley is becoming one of the hottest properties on the international scene. Both Denmark and Norway are keen to cap the midfielder and it seems that, when the time comes, O’Riley will have the pick of both teams.

Photo by Andre Weening/BSR Agency\Getty Images

Since joining Celtic for £1.5m, O’Riley has made 80 appearances scoring 12 goals and creating 18 assists. The youngster was pivotal in helping Celtic secure a 1-0 win at Ibrox this season and has been a standout in Brendan Rodgers’ side. [Transfermarkt]

Contracted to 2026, there seems no immediate rush to offer O’Riley a new deal but with Leeds United testing Celtic’s resolve with a £10m bid this summer, it is clear the Danish u21 international is in demand.

Recently valued at over £10m, the English Championship side will need to seriously up their bid if they want to tempt Celtic to part with O’Riley but, thankfully, the club are in no mood to entertain losing one of their top players this season.

O’Riley’s contract must be a priority moving forward and I’m sure Celtic are taking steps to get this resolved sooner rather than later.

In other news, ‘Question marks’: Peter Grant claims 25-year-old Celtic player still isn’t playing his best this season