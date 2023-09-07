Celtic now have four players who are all worth over £10m, football study says

TBR Celtic discussed, briefly, this morning how the club’s transfer model has served it well over the past two decades.

Buying young talent, developing them and then selling them on at a huge profit is a business model that has kept Celtic as the most dominant team in Scotland for over 20 years.

It truly is incredible. And a new study has shown how it is set to serve them even more for the next few years.

CIES Football Observatory is a respected research group based in Switzerland that conducts studies into football and provides values of football players based on those that have three years or more left on their contracts.

The researchers published a new study at the end of August and have valued four Celtic players at well over £10m.

Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley have all been valued at €15m (£12.8m in today’s current conversion rate).

Interestingly, Kyogo Furuhashi, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor have all been valued close to £10m at £8.5m.

It’s also interesting to note that not one of Celtic’s first-team players is valued below £4m according to the study.

Many Celtic fans will argue about the value of the Celtic captain, Callum McGregor. At £4.2m he seems massively undervalued but at 30-years-old, his age will have played some part in that.

Photo by Kaz Photography/Getty Images

Celtic are already looking at making a profit on two players who have been predicted by Jurgen Klinsmann as becoming ‘superstars’ in Hyeongyu Oh and Hyunjun Yang. Both are also valued at £4.2m.

As Celtic continues to scour the market for raw talent, the recruitment department and the coaching staff are clearly doing an excellent job at maintaining Celtic’s ability to be self-sustaining, attracting quality players and competing for domestic honours.

All they need to do now is make inroads in Europe as the fans will undoubtedly want to see the club make progress on the continent.

