‘Question marks’: Peter Grant claims 25-year-old Celtic player still isn’t playing his best this season

Amid all the speculation surrounding his future, Peter Grant believes that there is still more to come from Celtic midfielder, Reo Hatate.

With Tottenham Hotspur rumoured to be interested in the Japanese midfielder and, before last night, doubts on whether he would commit to a new contract at Celtic, Grant thinks all these distractions have affecting the 25-year-old player’s performances.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I think he’s a right good player. I don’t think he’s hit his form yet. You know, and I think he’s still getting round about that yet.

“And there’s a few question marks over what he thinks. I always say that about players. Don’t talk about what you are going to do in the future, just perform just now.

“I think that’s so important because when you’re not playing well, it’s the first thing that gets thrown at you, that your head’s been turned. Just perform.”

It is vital that Celtic get Reo Hatate’s contract done

A few weeks ago, TBR Celtic told how Hatate was open to extending his stay at Celtic despite initially rejecting a new contract.

The Japan international has been pivotal to Celtic’s successes over the past two seasons. Upon arriving in Glasgow in the 2022 January window, Hatate made an instant impact.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Scoring against Hearts in his first start for the club, Hatate followed that up with a double against Rangers and after that, he hasn’t looked back.

But the departure of Ange Postecoglou to Spurs and ensuing transfer rumours that followed seemed to have affected Hatate.

Reports last night seem to suggest that the Japan international is on the verge of agreeing a new deal at Celtic. If that’s true, then the fans will be looking forward to Hatate getting back to his very best.

