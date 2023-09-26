‘Really creative’: Kenny Miller says £1.5m Celtic player is just as good as Tom Rogic

How much would the Celtic fans love another Tom Rogic at the club? The Wizard of Oz is a legend in the eyes of the support and was universally loved for his part in winning the Quadruple Treble.

Rogic was the man who sealed the first of the four trebles with his last-minute goal against Aberdeen in the 2017 Scottish Cup Final.

And his goals and performances against Rangers will live long in the memory. The Australian is still out of the game after being released by West Brom in May but what would the fans give to have him back at the club?

Well, it seems they don’t have to give anything as they already have a player like him there. That’s according to Kenny Miller.

The former Rangers striker believes that Matt O’Riley is exactly like Rogic and says that the Danish u21 international could be ‘wonderful’ for the Hoops if he reaches the heights that the Australian did.

Miller said [Clyde SSB], “I’m watching Celtic a lot more now that I’ve retired and you can see when you’re working at the games you watch them a lot more, I put him alongside [Tom] Rogic.

“I think the way he receives the ball, obviously, he is a similar size, similar build, left-sided, really creative.

“If he gets to the same level as Rogic then he’ll be a wonderful player for Celtic.”

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Matt O’Riley is already having a brilliant season at Celtic. On the cusp of international recognition, the £1.5m signing from MK Dons has been incredible for the Hoops since joining in 2022.

But under Brendan Rodgers, he just seems to be getting better and better. Just as Rogic did all those years ago.

O’Riley has been the subject of some unwanted transfer attention of late. With Celtic said to be opening contract talks with the 22-year-old, the fans will be desperate to see another him commit his future to the club as Rodgers looks to continue Celtic’s dominance of Scottish football.

