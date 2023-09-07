‘Fantastic’: Peter Grant is delighted at what he’s hearing about the future of 22-year-old Celtic player

Celtic have done an outstanding job this summer at tying up some of their top players onto new and improved contracts.

Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Liel Abada and Callum McGregor have all put pen to paper this season as well as young Hoops wonderkid, Mitchel Frame.

And it seems now, as TBR Celtic discussed yesterday, Matt O’Riley is set to add his name to the list of players committing their long-term future to Celtic.

And Peter Grant was absolutely ecstatic about it.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Fantastic. Delighted and I thought he was outstanding. I was the simple things on Sunday. Rangers were putting on a bit of pressure late in the game.

“He intercepted so many balls on the 18-yard box and I thought that was excellent from him because that was the part of his game that was being questioned.

“We knew his quality on the ball but his positional play to stop the ball going into striker’s feet around about the box and interceptions and then using the ball wisely and intelligently.

“I thought he was outstanding in the match and it would be fantastic if he signed a new long-term contract.”

O’Riley has been absolutely pivotal in helping Celtic pick up five out of six trophies over the past two seasons.

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Ever since his debut against Hearts in January 2022, O’Riley has been outstanding for Celtic. Only the form of Aaron Mooy and Reo Hatate kept him out the side for a period of time last season. But overall, he has been on of Celtic’s most consistent performers.

At just 22-years-old, O’Riley is already showing that he is a top player and can handle the pressure of playing for a massive club like Celtic. It’s little wonder teams are sniffing around him.

But when he signs his new contract, if they want to get a hold of O’Riley’s signature, they will need to offer much more than the paltry £10m Leeds United tried to buy him with.

