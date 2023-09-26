22-year-old Celtic star could face another two-way battle for his services

Remember when Leeds United offered £10m for Matt O’Riley on the final day of the transfer window?

Well, the English Championship side will need to dig a little bit deeper as a recent report says the Celtic midfielder faces a two-way battle for his services at international level.

TBR Celtic told yesterday how O’Riley was being considered for a senior national call-up by Denmark. The Hoops star already has six u21 caps and it seems his form has urged national manager, Kasper Hjulmand, to promote him to the senior squad.

However, it seems that Hjulmand may have to press ahead quickly with this as a report from Sky Sports says that O’Riley is attracting the attention of another national side that he qualifies to play for.

The report says, “Christian Eriksen and Thomas Delaney – two of the stalwarts of Denmark’s midfield in recent tournaments – are both in their 30s, while they are also keen to see off interest in O’Riley from Norway, for whom he is also eligible.”

Leeds United, and others, will need to pay top dollar for Matt O’Riley now

Long gone are the days when clubs could come to Celtic and poach their top players for a measly transfer fee.

For two decades now the Hoops have had a solid transfer policy where they buy young players and sell them on for a profit.

But it’s only recently that the club have received fees that have reflected their top player’s values after getting £25m for Kieran Tierney, £19m for Moussa Dembele and £14m for Odsonne Edouard.

If clubs want O’Riley, they will need to double and more, the £10m offer that Leeds proposed as the 22-year-old is clearly going places in the international game.

