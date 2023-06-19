Arsenal transfer target Yunus Musah has sent a message to Matt Turner after the pair won the CONCACAF Nations League last night.

The Arsenal goalkeeper posted on Instagram after winning his first international honours.

Both Matt Turner and Yunus Musah played the full 90 minutes for the USA.

They defeated Canada 2-0 last night after defeating Mexico in the semi-finals.

Attention is already starting to turn to the 2026 World Cup in the USA as they’ll be co-hosting the tournament.

Another Arsenal player with one eye on that tournament is Folarin Balogun, who scored in last night’s final.

He switched allegiances from England to the USA ahead of the Nations League finals this month.

The Arsenal forward lined up alongside Musah and Turner and the trio could be reunited at club level this summer.

Musah has been linked with a move to The Emirates after leaving the club’s academy in 2019.

He’s got a £86m release clause, although Arsenal would need to negotiate a lower fee for the 20-year-old.

Musah sends Arsenal goalkeeper Turner message after trophy win

Posting a collection of pictures with the trophy and in action, Turner said: “I think these smiles say it all.”

Teammate Gabriel Magalhaes thought Turner was on fire, while Musah said: “That boy Turnerrrr.”

Yunus Musah could move to Arsenal but has also been linked with another Premier League club that will interest the Gunners.

West Ham are keen on the young midfielder and he could act as a replacement for Declan Rice.

If the Hammers can sign Musah, that might pave the way for Arsenal to get their main man.

Turner might prefer to see Musah join him at Arsenal, especially as he won’t be going anywhere this summer.

Given Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have been linked with moves away from The Emirates, Mikel Arteta might be looking for more than one midfielder.

He could look towards Musah alongside Rice if they can’t secure a deal for Romeo Lavia.