Arsenal view Romeo Lavia as a better option this summer than Moises Caicedo as the Gunners consider making a bid for the Southampton star.

That is according to a report from The Sun (17/6; page 64), which notes that the Belgian could cost around £45 million in this window.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Romeo Lavia has come onto the Arsenal radar after a breakout campaign with the Saints. The club were relegated from the Premier League this past season. But Lavia was one of the shining lights.

Arsenal see Lavia as better option than Caicedo

Reports from the Daily Mail this weekend suggested that Arsenal are weighing up making a move for Lavia. And The Sun (17/6; page 64) is now claiming that Arsenal see Lavia as a better target than Moises Caicedo.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

That is obviously saying something when you consider the lengths Arsenal have been prepared to go to to sign the Brighton star.

They reportedly offered £70 million in the January transfer window. And Football Transfers suggested that they had agreed personal terms with the Ecuadorian.

Caicedo’s stock has continued to rise since January. And perhaps Arsenal feel that his valuation has moved out of the range for which they would be prepared to pay.

Lavia meanwhile, would still cost a fair amount. However, his valuation is still some way short of what Caicedo will set a team back.

He is a couple of years younger. And he does have some experience in the Premier League.

If Caicedo was the name at the top of the wishlist, you could understand if fans were unhappy with Arsenal’s stance. However, Lavia is an ‘incredible‘ talent. And his arrival would leave Edu with a lot more breathing space for the rest of the window.