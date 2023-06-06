Romano says Arsenal really appreciate player who left in 2019 and is now set to move











Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Arsenal could be interested in signing Yunus Musah this summer, noting that he is someone that the Gunners really appreciate.

Romano was speaking on the In Soccer We Trust podcast ahead of the summer transfer window.

Yunus Musah is certainly one name to keep an eye out for in the coming years. Of course, he was part of that USMNT midfield which really shone at the World Cup in Qatar.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

And he is someone Arsenal know well. The 20-year-old spent around seven years on the books at the Emirates before moving to Valencia in 2019.

It has been a disappointing campaign for Los Che. They ultimately finished just two points above the relegation zone in La Liga.

Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And Romano has suggested that he now expects Musah to leave the Mestalla this summer, with Chelsea amongst his admirers. But he also hinted that Arsenal may be one team to watch in the battle for Musah.

“Of course, he started in the Arsenal academy. And he’s a player that’s really appreciated there. At the moment, it’s not something concrete or something advanced, but that kind of player could be interesting for Arsenal,” he told In Soccer We Trust.

Of course, it appears that strengthening in midfield is a must for Arsenal this summer. They are heading back to the Champions League next year. And they may be about to lose Granit Xhaka.

Obviously, there are much higher-profile names being linked with a move to the Emirates. But you would imagine that Musah will not cost anywhere near as much as some of the other targets.

And he would also be someone who should have little problem adapting to a move. He knows Arsenal incredibly well. And some of the faces in the squad will be familiar to him.

It appears that the Gunners have not yet decided whether they plan to make a move. But there will be plenty of fans hoping that they will do.