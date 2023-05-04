Arsenal see 'stunning' £86m midfielder as a 'back-up plan' - pundit











Arsenal have reportedly identified Yunus Musah as a possible transfer target as they prepare back up options in central midfield.

Arsenal desperately want to sign Declan Rice, but West Ham’s £100million valuation of the player could cause issues. Due to this, they have alternative options, including Musah.

Football.London reports that Musah has an £86million release clause. Despite this, they could still go in with a lower option.

The American central midfielder is only 20 years-old, but he is highly rated. It is no shock to see many talk about him being linked to Arsenal.

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images)

Pundit believes Musah is back-up option for Arsenal

The “stunning” midfielder currently plays for La Liga side Valencia and has also made 24 appearances for the United States of America.

Pundit Eric Wynalda was on the The Action Network’s Wondergoal Podcast, via GOAL, and spoke about the player being wanted by Arsenal. He said: “Musah is on a list of players that Arsenal are targeting but certainly is not at the top of the list.

“There are several other targets that still hold the upper hand as far as they are concerned. He’s a back-up plan to a back-up plan.”

It is no shock to see Arsenal linked to Musah. With him so young and already playing at a high level, he is clearly a very good player.

The club need strength in the midfield. When they have one of their players in midfield missing, it shows and their bench players have not impressed. Bringing someone in like Musah would be perfect for the present and the future.

(Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)