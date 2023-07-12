Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has arrived to pre-season training alongside fellow countryman Cristian Romero on the defender’s first day back.

In a video shared on Tottenham’s official Instagram account, several players can be seen arriving at the club’s training ground.

New signings James Maddison and Manor Solomon were among them, alongside Destiny Udogie.

The young Italian has returned early after being involved in the Under-21 European Championships.

Manager Ange Postecoglou appears to be keen to give everyone a chance during pre-season as he assesses his new squad.

Tanguy Ndombele has impressed him after winning Serie A with Napoli last season.

This means that Giovani Lo Celso could also be given his chance during pre-season training at Tottenham after spending last year with Villarreal on loan.

The £27m playmaker has been linked with a move away from the club already this summer.

However, if Postecoglou takes a fancy to him then he may just be able to resurrect his Spurs career.

Lo Celso returns to Tottenham training

The video shared by Spurs shows some of the players arriving back at training after their summer breaks.

Some are on their own like James Maddison and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

However, others arrive in groups and it’s no surprise to see the two Argentines turn up together.

Cristian Romero appears to be the only centre-back at the club whose future is safe going into next season.

Tottenham are looking for a new partner for Romero and have been linked with Micky Van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba among others.

However, the arrival of Maddison may spell the end of Lo Celso’s time at the club.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spurs haven’t really used an advanced playmaker in recent years, with Antonio Conte instead opting for two more defensively-minded midfielders.

This meant Lo Celso was never likely to make the grade in North London and the Italian was willing to sell him last summer.

If Postecoglou wants genuine competition for Maddison, he may look at Lo Celso in training and think he’s got what it takes to stay at Tottenham.

No one player in the squad can come close to matching the England international’s skillset aside from Lo Celso.

If he picks up an injury, Lo Celso may be the only man who can step into his place to avoid Postecoglou having to change his set-up.