Defender Edmond Tapsoba now wants to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer from German side Bayer Leverkusen.

That’s according to a report from 90min who provide more details on the Burkina Faso international’s future.

Tottenham are now lining up plenty of options who could potentially improve their defence going into next season.

Spurs struggled to keep clean sheets last season and have already replaced goalkeeper and club captain Hugo Lloris.

However, new manager Ange Postecoglou also needs to address the issues going in front of new shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario.

Aside from Cristian Romero, Tottenham’s other centre-back options aren’t up to scratch.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Spurs have been linked with several defenders now, including Micky Van de Ven and Clement Lenglet.

Edmond Tapsoba has also been linked and he now reportedly wants to join Tottenham.

Considering other teams are also keen on the 24-year-old, this is a brilliant sign for Spurs.

Now, they just need to negotiate a deal with Leverkusen to bring the defender to North London.

Tapsoba wants to join Tottenham

The report from 90min suggests that even though the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle were interested in Tapsoba, he wants to join Tottenham.

Discussions with his representatives are at an ‘advanced stage’, but there’s still work to do in agreeing a deal with the German club.

Leverkusen want £42.5m for Tapsoba, which would make him one of the most expensive defensive options the club are considering.

Spurs are looking to move on several players in that area which could help raise some of the cash needed to sign Tapsoba.

The likes of Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon have both been linked with moves away from the club.

Tapsoba would be an upgrade on many of Tottenham’s current centre-back options.

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

He’s a fantastic ball-playing defender and comfortable in possession.

However, he doesn’t always read the game as well as he could and would need to be more restrained if partnered with Romero.

Understandably, Tapsoba wants to make a move to the Premier League with Tottenham at this stage of his career.

Whether Spurs want to pay his asking price with cheaper options available is yet to be seen.