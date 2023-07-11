Tottenham Hotspur have been making waves in the transfer market, with four new signings on board already.

Spurs have brought Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon to N17 in recent weeks.

In addition, Tottenham loanee Dejan Kulusevski has joined Spurs permanently.

Tottenham will also be looking at offloading a number of players this summer.

Giovani Lo Celso will likely be one of those heading out of the Spurs exit door in the coming weeks.

The Argentina international has not played a game for Tottenham since the start of 2022.

Lo Celso has spent the last 18 months out on loan at La Liga side Villarreal, where he has done fairly well.

The 27-year-old’s Tottenham contract runs until the summer of 2025, so his future is very much in the balance.

On Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on one of Lo Celso’s suitors – his former club Real Betis.

The transfer insider took to Twitter to say the La Liga side has approached Spurs over a move for Lo Celso.

Apparently, there are at least two clubs in the race for the Argentine, and Betis want to open talks in the next weeks.

Our view

Lo Celso is a quality player who has made waves in La Liga and also with the Argentina national team.

Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli gave Lo Celso some very high praise when he first joined them on loan.

Speaking to Super Deporte, Rulli said: “He gives us an option as a team.

“He improves us, and I won’t be surprising many by saying that he is one of the best players in the world.

“I know him well as a player and as a person, so I hope he does very well.”

However, things just haven’t clicked for Lo Celso at Tottenham.

At this point, the best thing would be for both parties to go their separate ways.

Lo Celso is reportedly on £100,000-a-week, which is a big salary for a player who isn’t playing at Spurs.

The player himself is apparently eager to move on too, so the likelihood he does leave this summer is high.