New Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted he’s been impressed with Tanguy Ndombele in training.

Postecoglou was speaking to the press for the first time since taking the Tottenham job, via Football London.

The name on everyone’s lips right now is Harry Kane.

After a second bid was made by Bayern Munich, speculation is only increasing on if he’ll stay at the club this summer.

It would still be a surprise to see the 29-year-old leave, but anything can happen in the transfer market.

Ange Postecoglou instead was happy to talk about how impressed he was with Tanguy Ndombele in training so far.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

The 26-year-old was sent on loan to Napoli last season and looked like his time at the club might be over.

However, he’s been given another chance to impress by the Australian coach and appears to have already made an impact.

It would be a huge turnaround to see the Frenchman become part of Postecoglou’s plans going into next season.

Postecoglou impressed with Ndombele in training

Asked about the midfielder, Postecoglou said: “Tanguy has been good. He’s been working hard in training as they all have because they’ve got no choice!

“I take things as I see them. He was part of a Serie A-winning side last season and he’s been working well.

“Within that context I’m pleased to have him here and part of the group. What that means for the long-term we’ll see. Maybe he won’t want to be part of things.”

Postecoglou’s system might suit Ndombele much better than Antonio Conte’s.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Italian barely used the Serie A-winning star during his time at the club as he preferred a two-man midfield.

There have been question marks over Ndombele’s work rate which is why he might now thrive under the Australian.

He is likely to play three in midfield, taking some of the burden off the 26-year-old.

Postecoglou has been impressed with Ndombele in training and will likely give him a chance once the pre-season friendlies begin.

He’s got bags of potential and the former Celtic boss might finally be the person to extract it.