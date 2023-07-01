£15m Tottenham player could cut short holidays to impress Postecoglou

Tottenham are preparing for another big summer with yet another new manager, Ange Postecoglou, set to take charge of pre-season training.

Spurs players have started filtering back into training and Postecoglou will be keen to run his eye over his squad.

Among the players at Tottenham are a number of younger and fringe players who’ll be eager to impress. One of them is new signing Destiny Udogie, who is due to arrive in London after staying with Udinese last season.

However, while Udogie is entitled to more rest days due to the under-21 Euros, Football.London claims that the £15m signing could make a big decision to help him impress Postecoglou.

FL reports that Udogie could actually forgo some of his summer holiday to come back to Tottenham sooner. It’s claimed he could actually come back for the 12th of July among a host of other international players.

The aim of Udogie’s quicker return is to ensure he gets a place on the plane to the pre-season tour of the far-east.

Udogie will be hoping to make the most of a potential opening at left wing-back. Postecoglou is set to offer a clean slate to most players, with the young Italian highly-rated in Europe.

Make an impression

There’s nothing more a manager wants to see than a young player keen to impress. Destiny Udogie was signed for good money and comes with expectations.

However, he is still only 20 and the fact he could be willing to forgo his rest and recovery could send a big message to Postecoglou.

The Tottenham boss will want big characters who buy in fully to what he wants. Turning up early for training and shunning time on the beach is the ideal way to show the new boss you mean business.

Udogie, it seems, could be onto an early winner here in terms of impressing the new boss.