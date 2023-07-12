‘It is interesting’: Tottenham are still most likely to sign player with ‘incredible speed’ – journalist

Micky van de Ven is the most likely centre-back to sign for Tottenham this summer.

That is according to Dean Jones who was writing on the Ranks FC Patreon page about Spurs’ search for a new centre-half.

The journalist was discussing Tottenham’s hunt for a new defender, and he stated that Van de Ven is the one defender who is most likely to sign.

Interestingly, Jones also noted that Edmond Tapsoba remains in negotiations with Spurs, but, sadly, Tottenham have been telling the media via informal briefings that the club’s budget won’t allow them to sign both of these players.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Van de Ven most likely to sign

Jones shared what he knows about the defender with ‘incredible speed’.

“Obviously they are on a centre-half hunt at the moment. Micky van de Ven is the one most likely to sign, but it is interesting that they have continued to negotiate with Edmond Tapsoba at the same time. There has been informal briefing that Spurs’ budget won’t stretch to both,” Jones wrote.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Exciting

While it is frustrating to hear that Spurs don’t have the budget to sign both Tapsoba and Van de Ven, the fact that the Dutchman may be coming in is exciting to say the least.

Indeed, as a young, quick, ball-playing defender, Van de Ven could be just what the doctor ordered at Spurs under their new manager, Ange Postecoglou.

Of course, we’re still some way away from saying that this deal is close to being done, but by the sounds of it, this one is progressing in the right direction.

Keep an eye on this one as Tottenham look to add some more steel to their defence after a dreadful season at the back.